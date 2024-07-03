Published 09:25 IST, July 4th 2024
Hathras Stampede Leaves 121 Dead, FIR Filed Against 'Satsang' Organisers; 'Bhole Baba' Untraceable
The FIR has been filed under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hathras Horror: FIR Against Event Organisers; 'Bhole Baba' Untraceable | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
08:10 IST, July 3rd 2024