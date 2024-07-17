Published 19:34 IST, July 17th 2024
Hathras Stampede Preacher Bhole Baba's Popularity, Security Dips, Less Than 100 Turn Up For Satsang
The recent satsang of self-styled Godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, witnessed an unusually low turnout of followers.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Hathras Stampede Preacher Bhole Baba's Popularity, Security Dips, Less Than 100 Turn Up For Satsang | Image: Bhole Baba viral photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:34 IST, July 17th 2024