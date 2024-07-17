sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:34 IST, July 17th 2024

Hathras Stampede Preacher Bhole Baba's Popularity, Security Dips, Less Than 100 Turn Up For Satsang

The recent satsang of self-styled Godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, witnessed an unusually low turnout of followers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hathras Stempede bhole baba
Hathras Stampede Preacher Bhole Baba's Popularity, Security Dips, Less Than 100 Turn Up For Satsang | Image: Bhole Baba viral photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:34 IST, July 17th 2024