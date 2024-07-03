Published 19:05 IST, July 3rd 2024
Hathras Tragedy: SDM Report Reveals Critical Insights into Stampede
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao has submitted the preliminary report on the Hathras stampede incident to the District Magistrate (DM). The report has mentioned that Narayan Sakaar Hari's followers were pushed by godman's security leading to the incident.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hathras Stampede | Image: PTI
