Published 19:05 IST, July 3rd 2024

Hathras Tragedy: SDM Report Reveals Critical Insights into Stampede

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao has submitted the preliminary report on the Hathras stampede incident to the District Magistrate (DM). The report has mentioned that Narayan Sakaar Hari's followers were pushed by godman's security leading to the incident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hathras Stampede
Hathras Stampede | Image: PTI
