Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:00 IST
Hema Malini to Contest Lok Sabha Polls on BJP Ticket For Third Time, Fielded from Mathura
In a major development, veteran actress Hema Malini, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the BJP ticket for the third time.
- India
- 1 min read
Hema Malini to Contest Lok Sabha Polls on BJP Ticket For Third Time, Fielded from Mathura | Image:PTI
The saffron party has fielded her from Mathura. On a BJP ticket, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency twice in a row, in 2014 and 2019. She was a Rajya Sabha member before to it.
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:00 IST
