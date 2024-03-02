Hema Malini to Contest Lok Sabha Polls on BJP Ticket For Third Time, Fielded from Mathura | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a major development, veteran actress Hema Malini, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the BJP ticket for the third time.

The saffron party has fielded her from Mathura. On a BJP ticket, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency twice in a row, in 2014 and 2019. She was a Rajya Sabha member before to it.

