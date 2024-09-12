sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Heroes of Change: A Celebration of Inspiration, Impact, and Collaboration

Published 17:38 IST, September 12th 2024

Heroes of Change: A Celebration of Inspiration, Impact, and Collaboration

The Heroes of Change event celebrated inspiring individuals creating positive social, environmental, and humanitarian impact through awareness, collaboration, a

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Heroes of Change: A Celebration of Inspiration, Impact, and Collaboration
Heroes of Change: A Celebration of Inspiration, Impact, and Collaboration | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

17:35 IST, September 12th 2024