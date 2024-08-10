Published 19:43 IST, August 10th 2024
EXCLUSIVE/ Hidden Danger In Your Diet! Artificial Sweetener Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Clotting
Dr Babul Bansal, Surgical Oncology Department (AIIMS, Delhi) said, “Erythritol and sorbitol as sweeteners should be avoided as they severely affect the liver.”
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Hidden Danger In Your Diet! Artificial Sweetener Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Clotting | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:41 IST, August 10th 2024