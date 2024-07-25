Published 08:57 IST, July 25th 2024
Cloudburst Hits Himachal: Manali-Leh Road Closed, Two Houses Washed Away in Palchan
The weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain at isolated locations through July 28, warning of potential damage.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A devastating cloudburst near Manali, Himachal Pradesh has triggered severe flooding, forcing the closure of the Manali-Leh road. | Image: Video grab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:44 IST, July 25th 2024