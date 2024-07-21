Published 08:13 IST, July 21st 2024
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains Kills 40, State Suffers ₹ 329 crore Damages
At least 40 persons died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoo and the state has suffered severe losses.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Local Met has issued yellow warning of heavy rains at isolated areas in the state on July 21, 22, 24 and 25 | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:11 IST, July 21st 2024