Published 17:08 IST, July 21st 2024

Himachal Pradesh Sees Weak Monsoon; Rain Deficit 43% Since Jun 1

Himachal Pradesh has received 43 per cent deficit rain so far as the South-West monsoon which arrived in the state on June 27 remains weak and erratic. The state received 151.6 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 266.4 mm between June 1 and July 21, according to the Met department.

Image: PTI
