  • How Congress-AAP Alliance Could Have Saved Them Haryana? Numbers Explain

Published 07:10 IST, October 9th 2024

How Congress-AAP Alliance Could Have Saved Them Haryana? Numbers Explain

Though BJP clinched a hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly elections, its vote share percentage remained a few notch above the vote share percentage of Congress.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Haryana Assembly Elections VIP Seat
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Political parties vote share | Image: Republic
00:38 IST, October 9th 2024