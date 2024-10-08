Published 07:10 IST, October 9th 2024
How Congress-AAP Alliance Could Have Saved Them Haryana? Numbers Explain
Though BJP clinched a hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly elections, its vote share percentage remained a few notch above the vote share percentage of Congress.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Political parties vote share | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:38 IST, October 9th 2024