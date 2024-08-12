sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • If Bank Work Can Be Done From India, Get It Done, Says HC On Indrani's Overseas Travel Request

Published 21:05 IST, August 12th 2024

If Bank Work Can Be Done From India, Get It Done, Says HC On Indrani's Overseas Travel Request

Mukerjea's advocate, Ranjeet Sangle, however, said she first needs to revive her defunct bank accounts in Spain before she can make any online payment.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indrani Mukerjea
If Bank Work Can Be Done From India, Get It Done, Says HC On Indrani's Overseas Travel Request | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

21:05 IST, August 12th 2024