Published 17:12 IST, August 21st 2024

'If Jawan's Desert Borders': TMC's Disgusting Parallel Between Kolkata Rape-Murder & Pulwama

The TMC's shocking comments come amid growing criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led party's handling of the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
  • 4 min read
16:55 IST, August 21st 2024