Published 17:12 IST, August 21st 2024
'If Jawan's Desert Borders': TMC's Disgusting Parallel Between Kolkata Rape-Murder & Pulwama
The TMC's shocking comments come amid growing criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led party's handling of the Kolkata rape-murder case.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
'If Jawan's Desert Borders': TMC Draws Disgusting Parallel Between Kolkata Rape-Murder & Pulwama Attack | Image: PTI
16:55 IST, August 21st 2024