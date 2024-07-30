sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:22 IST, July 30th 2024

Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Named as Suspect in 11 Cases, Including Attack on Army Headquarters

Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has been named as a suspect in 11 cases.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Named as Suspect in 11 Cases, Including Attack on Army Headquarters | Image: Social Media
