Published 12:46 IST, September 13th 2024
UN Commends India for Being a Strong Advocate for the Global South
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, has said that India has consistently championed the cause of the Global South.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, has said that India has consistently championed the cause of the Global South. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:46 IST, September 13th 2024