Published 00:26 IST, September 16th 2024
India Launches "Operation Sadbhav" to Aid Typhoon-Yagi-Hit Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar
EAM S Jaishankar said 10 tonnes of aid, including dry ration, clothing and medicines, were dispatched to Myanmar onboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India Launches "Operation Sadbhav" to Aid Typhoon-Yagi-Hit Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:26 IST, September 16th 2024