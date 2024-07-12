Published 22:17 IST, July 12th 2024
India Needs NITI Aayog-Like Permanent Commission to Tackle Climate Change: SC Judge
SC judge Justice K V Viswanathan on Friday said climate change is a serious existential threat and called for the establishment of a permanent commission.
Image: AP
