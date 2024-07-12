sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:17 IST, July 12th 2024

India Needs NITI Aayog-Like Permanent Commission to Tackle Climate Change: SC Judge

SC judge Justice K V Viswanathan on Friday said climate change is a serious existential threat and called for the establishment of a permanent commission.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Needs NITI Aayog-Like Permanent Commission to Tackle Climate Change: SC Judge | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
22:17 IST, July 12th 2024