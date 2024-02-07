Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:22 IST
HIGHLIGHTS: Reactions Pour in As Modi Govt Announces Bharat Ratna For Ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur
11: 49 IST, January 23rd 2024
3 Including Organizer Booked for Playing Obscene Song in Celebration of Ram Lalla's Life in Lucknow
11: 38 IST, January 23rd 2024
“Conferring former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur ji with Bharat Ratna is truly historic and a matter of joy. This is an honour for the poor, downtrodden people of society,” says Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
VIDEO | “Conferring former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur ji with Bharat Ratna is truly historic and a matter of joy. This is an honour for the poor, downtrodden people of society,” says Union Minister @AshwiniKChoubey.#KarpooriThakur #BharatRatna pic.twitter.com/tRiaGIknV6
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024
11: 29 IST, January 23rd 2024
On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan says, “...I express gratitude to the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur had been a long-pending demand of the people of Bihar as well as the entire country...Today, the PM honoured that demand of the people...”
#WATCH | On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan says, "...I express gratitude to the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur had been a long-pending demand of the people of… pic.twitter.com/4aR66jxSal
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
11: 24 IST, January 23rd 2024
Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and other workers of the party burst crackers and celebrate in Patna as Central Government announces Bharat Ratna (posthumously) for Karpoori Thakur.
Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, other workers of party burst crackers as Centre announces Bharat Ratna (posthumously) for Karpoori Thakur.
#WATCH | Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and other workers of the party burst crackers and celebrate in Patna as Central Government announces Bharat Ratna (posthumously) for Karpoori Thakur. pic.twitter.com/xGEjvoH0ZD
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
11: 20 IST, January 23rd 2024
On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi says, “ No one else could do this, only PM Modi has the strength to do this. He has declared to give Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award to the person who fought for poor people. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to poor people, the way PM Modi is working for poor people. PM Modi is the only one who is fulfilling the dreams of Karpoori Thakur...”
#WATCH | On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi says, " No one else could do this, only PM Modi has the strength to do this. He has declared to give Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award to the person who fought for poor people.… pic.twitter.com/0fZujvtMXv
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
10: 57 IST, January 23rd 2024
Late former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur will be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
10: 55 IST, January 23rd 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an FIR has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others for allegedly engaging in violence, provocation, damaging public property and assault on police personnel.
8: 54 IST, January 23rd 2024
While addressing the citizens at the inauguration of special exhibition and project mapping on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the historic Red Fort in the national capital, PM Modi said, “The Bharat Parv is a reflection of the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This Parv is to adopt local for vocal, to promote tourism, respect diversity and to take 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' to new heights. I request all to connect with this Parv and celebrate the country's diversity.”
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Today on Parakram Divas, Bharat Prav has also started from the Red Fort. In the next 9 days, the diversity of the country will be showcased through Republic Day tableaux and cultural programs in Bharat Parv..." pic.twitter.com/OZHNW102NI
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
7: 51 IST, January 23rd 2024
In the Mira Road region of Mumbai, bulldozers have demolished "illegal" buildings. The area was the scene of rioting both before and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.
3: 55 IST, January 23rd 2024
As many as seven are feared dead as boat reportedly capsized in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. One has been rescued, as per sources.
3: 50 IST, January 23rd 2024
Injured devotees being taken to hospital in an ambulance from outside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
VIDEO | Injured devotees being taken to hospital in an ambulance from outside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/UZnMd4VnmB
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024
1: 03 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: The Central Bureay of Investigation has issued a notice to Jai Ananth Dehadrai in the Cash for Query case.
12: 12 IST, January 23rd 2024
India News LIVE: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, said Mizoram DGP
12: 04 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: Assam police deploy heavy security in Khanapara, the entry point to Guwahati for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
12: 03 IST, January 23rd 2024
India News LIVE: Karnataka Congress workers hold protest against Assam Government and BJP, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 23.
12: 01 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to respond to appeals filed by four convicts in the case of murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging their conviction and life sentence. A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain issued notice to the police on the appeals by Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar.
The high court also asked the authorities to file reply to the convicts' interim application seeking suspension of their sentence. It listed the application for hearing on February 12.
Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office.
11: 59 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: In the latest development, entry to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir which opened for devotees today morning has been halted amid huge rush
11: 36 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan.
11: 33 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at 18 locations in Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh in a money laundering investigation revolving around the then HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority) refund scam. The total value of the scam is around Rs 70 crores. HUDA is now called Haryana Shahkari Vikas Pradhikaran.
11: 31 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path leading to the temple complex late on Monday night, seeking an early entry to the premises the following morning.
11: 29 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA NEWS LIVE: Heave security deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area. The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police have booked around 60 people.
11: 28 IST, January 23rd 2024
INDIA News LIVE: Long queues in Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple after pran pratishtha ceremony.
8: 17 IST, January 23rd 2024
As many as 28 trains arriving in Delhi are running late due to low visibility and dense fog on Tuesday.
