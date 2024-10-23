sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:40 IST, October 23rd 2024

India Remains World's Largest Growing Economy, says IMF

India remains the largest growing economy in the world, a senior official from the IMF said, observing that the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are good

IMF revises India GDP
India remains the largest growing economy in the world, a senior official from the IMF said, observing that the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are good
Good News