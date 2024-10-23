Published 11:40 IST, October 23rd 2024
India Remains World's Largest Growing Economy, says IMF
India remains the largest growing economy in the world, a senior official from the IMF said, observing that the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are good
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India remains the largest growing economy in the world, a senior official from the IMF said, observing that the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are good | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:40 IST, October 23rd 2024