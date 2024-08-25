Published 23:51 IST, August 25th 2024
India's BioE3 Policy Aims to Transform Biomanufacturing and Tackle Global Challenges
India's BioE3 policy will drive the next industrial revolution by advancing biomanufacturing, addressing food, energy, and climate challenges.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India's BioE3 Policy Aims to Transform Biomanufacturing and Tackle Global Challenges | Image: Unsplash (representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:51 IST, August 25th 2024