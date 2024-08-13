Published 16:25 IST, August 13th 2024
India's Population to Cross 150 Crore-Mark by 2036; Sex Ratio Likely to Improve: Govt Data
In a report released by the Centre, the population of India has been estimated at 152.2 crore by year 2036. The report also projected about improved sex-ratio.
India's Population to cross 150 crore mark by 2036, a govt report reveals | Image: PTI
