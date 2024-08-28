Published 14:01 IST, August 28th 2024
India Saw 19.3% Drop in Particulate Pollution in 2022, Adding One Year to Life Expectancy: Report
The most significant declines were observed in Purulia and Bankura districts of West Bengal, followed by Dhanbad, Purbi, and Bokaro districts in Jharkhand.
India records 19 per cent drop in particulate pollution in 2022 | Image: Shutterstock
