Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:59 IST

India to Manufacture At Least 1,000 Amrit Bharat Trains in Coming Years: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

During an interview, the Railway Minister also said that the first export of Amrit Bharat trains is likely to happen within the next five years.

Amrit Bharat train.
Amrit Bharat train. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In an interview with PTI, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday, said that India will manufacture at least 1,000 Amrit Bharat trains and that work to manufacture trains that can travel at a speed of 250 km/hr is already on. The minister also noted that the Railways has started working towards the export of the new-generation Amrit Bharat trains and that the first export of the same will likely take place within five years. 

While speaking on the transformational initiatives taken by the Railways in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, he said the world's highest railway bridge — Chenab bridge — and the first under-river water tunnel for Kolkata metro are some of the significant technological advancements that happened in the rail sector.

Advertisement

"The Railways has a huge social obligation. We carry about 700 crore people every year. Two and a half crore practically every day. The fare structure is such that if the cost of carrying a person is Rs 100, we charge Rs 45. So we give 55 per cent discount to every person who travels by railways on an average," Vaishnaw said.

Talking about affordability, the minister said, “We have designed Amrit Bharat which is a world-class train. It provides 1,000 km of travel at a price of only Rs 454. That is the kind of affordability that has been provided.”

Advertisement

"Vande Bharat is highly popular among youths. Practically, every week, one Vande Bharat is getting inducted into the fleet. We will be manufacturing at least 400 to 500 of these trains in the coming few years," he added.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

41 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

42 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

44 minutes ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

an hour ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Viral Dance: DJ Floor Turns Into Wrestling Ring, Netizens Taking Jibe

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. All About Phygital Invites, The New Trend Revolutionising Wedding Market

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  5. Operation Valentine Review: Varun Tej Lacks Gravitas Of An IAF Officer

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo