New Delhi: In an interview with PTI, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday, said that India will manufacture at least 1,000 Amrit Bharat trains and that work to manufacture trains that can travel at a speed of 250 km/hr is already on. The minister also noted that the Railways has started working towards the export of the new-generation Amrit Bharat trains and that the first export of the same will likely take place within five years.

While speaking on the transformational initiatives taken by the Railways in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, he said the world's highest railway bridge — Chenab bridge — and the first under-river water tunnel for Kolkata metro are some of the significant technological advancements that happened in the rail sector.

"The Railways has a huge social obligation. We carry about 700 crore people every year. Two and a half crore practically every day. The fare structure is such that if the cost of carrying a person is Rs 100, we charge Rs 45. So we give 55 per cent discount to every person who travels by railways on an average," Vaishnaw said.

Talking about affordability, the minister said, “We have designed Amrit Bharat which is a world-class train. It provides 1,000 km of travel at a price of only Rs 454. That is the kind of affordability that has been provided.”

"Vande Bharat is highly popular among youths. Practically, every week, one Vande Bharat is getting inducted into the fleet. We will be manufacturing at least 400 to 500 of these trains in the coming few years," he added.

With inputs from PTI.