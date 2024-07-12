sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:27 IST, July 12th 2024

Indian Ship Captain, Crew Receive Awards for 'Extraordinary Courage' During Rescue Ops in Red Sea

Captain Avhilash Rawat and his crew have been named among the winners of the IMO 2024 Award for Exception for exception bravery shown in a rescue mission

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mr Rawat and his crew were declared winners by the IMO on Wednesday for their 'determination and endurance'
Mr Rawat and his crew were declared winners by the IMO on Wednesday for their 'determination and endurance' | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:27 IST, July 12th 2024