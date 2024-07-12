Published 09:27 IST, July 12th 2024
Indian Ship Captain, Crew Receive Awards for 'Extraordinary Courage' During Rescue Ops in Red Sea
Captain Avhilash Rawat and his crew have been named among the winners of the IMO 2024 Award for Exception for exception bravery shown in a rescue mission
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mr Rawat and his crew were declared winners by the IMO on Wednesday for their 'determination and endurance' | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:27 IST, July 12th 2024