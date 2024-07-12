Published 10:59 IST, July 12th 2024
India’s Population to Peak in Early 2060s, Projected to Reach 1.7 Billion: UN
India's population is projected to peak in the early 2060s at about 1.7 billion and then decline by 12 per cent, but the country will remain the world's most populous said UN
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's population is projected to peak in the early 2060s at about 1.7 billion and then decline by 12 per cent, but the country will remain the world's most populous said UN | Image: Representative
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:59 IST, July 12th 2024