Published 15:31 IST, August 15th 2024
Indira Gandhi’s Independence Day Speeches: A Legacy of Evasion and Autocratic Rhetoric
Indira Gandhi’s speeches frequently deflected accountability onto external factors or the general public, rather than acknowledging administrative failings.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indira Gandhi's Independence Day Speeches: A Legacy of Evasion And Autocracy | Image: File Photo
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:31 IST, August 15th 2024