sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Indira Gandhi’s Independence Day Speeches: A Legacy of Evasion and Autocratic Rhetoric

Published 15:31 IST, August 15th 2024

Indira Gandhi’s Independence Day Speeches: A Legacy of Evasion and Autocratic Rhetoric

Indira Gandhi’s speeches frequently deflected accountability onto external factors or the general public, rather than acknowledging administrative failings.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indira Gandhi's Independence Day Speeches: A Legacy of Evasion And Autocracy
Indira Gandhi's Independence Day Speeches: A Legacy of Evasion And Autocracy | Image: File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:31 IST, August 15th 2024