Insurance Cover Raised From Rs 5 Lakh To Rs 10 Lakh, Hospitals Established And Security Grid Tightened As J&K Prepare For Record Amarnath Yatra Turnout

Srinagar: Health insurance cover for Amarnath pilgrims has been doubled from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, a move officials describe as one of the most significant welfare measures ahead of the 2026 Yatra.

While Jammu has already been turned into a fortress with NSG drills, highway restrictions, and nearly one lakh personnel deployed across routes, the civil administration in Kashmir is simultaneously focused on strengthening healthcare and welfare facilities to ensure devotees complete the annual trek in safety and comfort.

“This benefit will be available to all pilgrims carrying RFID cards. Alongside, 100-bed hospitals at Chandanwari and Baltal, staffed by doctors and super-specialists, will provide immediate medical assistance. Additional 4x4 ambulances and health camps will be stationed along the trek,” said Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg. Free medical services will be available throughout the pilgrimage, with volunteer doctors from across India joining the effort.

Meanwhile, security arrangements remain extensive as nearly one lakh personnel are being positioned along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with the Border Roads Organisation clearing tracks well in advance. Highway patrols, tunnel restrictions, and surveillance along the international border with Pakistan form part of the multi-layered grid.

Advertisement

“Since February, the administration, Shrine Board, and service providers have been meeting regularly to identify challenges and ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. We are expecting larger participation this year, and all preparatory arrangements have been made accordingly,” Garg added

To manage the surge, arrangements for accommodation, food supplies, sanitation, drinking water, and transportation have been scaled up. Registration counters, including e-KYC and on-the-spot facilities, have been expanded to ease the process. BRO teams have already cleared the tracks on both axes, ensuring smoother passage for devotees.

Advertisement

“Yatra is not just about faith; it is about spirit. Doubling the insurance cover and setting up hospitals shows the administration is finally thinking beyond security, towards the wellbeing of pilgrims,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a local schoolteacher from Anantnag.

The administration insists that coordination among stakeholders has been ongoing since February to ensure a seamless pilgrimage, balancing the tightened security grid with enhanced welfare measures.