Published 12:42 IST, October 2nd 2024
Iran Missile Targets Israeli Air Base Housing F-35 Fighter Jets: Reports
Iran has completely destroyed 30 Israeli F-35 fighter jets in a massive missile attack which were reportedly used by Israel in airstrikes on Gaza
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Iran has completely destroyed 30 Israeli F-35 fighter jets in a massive missile attack which were reportedly used by Israel in airstrikes on Gaza | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
10:36 IST, October 2nd 2024