Karwa Chauth Turns Deadly: Wife Dies By Suicide After Husband’s Late Arrival, He Hangs Self In Grief
A woman committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jaipur on the night of Karwa-Chauth after her husband's late arrival, following which the man hanged self in grief.
Argument on Karwa-Chauth Ends in Double Tragedy: Woman Kills Self, Husband Follows | Image: Representational
