sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:08 IST, July 17th 2024

Jamia Professor Suspended Over 'Sexual Harassment' Charge by 4 PhD Scholars

The officiating Vice Chancellor of the university, Mohammad Shakeel, ordered the suspension of the professor using his emergency powers and placed the inquiry before the Internal Complaints Committee of the university, an order said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jamia Professor Suspended Over 'Sexual Harassment' Charge by 4 PhD Scholars
Jamia Professor Suspended Over 'Sexual Harassment' Charge by 4 PhD Scholars | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:08 IST, July 17th 2024