Published 14:56 IST, July 15th 2024

Jammu Smart City Plans to Establish Green Buildings Along Tawi River

Jammu Smart City Ltd is considering establishing green buildings on the reclaimed land and adjoining areas of the Tawi riverfront development project, an official said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu Kashmir temperature
Jammu Smart City Plans to Establish Green Buildings Along Tawi River | Image: Freepik
  • 2 min read
