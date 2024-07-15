Published 14:56 IST, July 15th 2024
Jammu Smart City Plans to Establish Green Buildings Along Tawi River
Jammu Smart City Ltd is considering establishing green buildings on the reclaimed land and adjoining areas of the Tawi riverfront development project, an official said on Monday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu Smart City Plans to Establish Green Buildings Along Tawi River | Image: Freepik
