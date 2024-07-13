sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:24 IST, July 13th 2024

Jarange Threatens To Fast Indefinitely From July 20 If Quota Not Granted By July 13 Midnight

Activist Manoj Jarange threatened to sit on an indefinite fast from July 20 if the government failed to grant reservation by July 13 midnight.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Google News
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange
Jarange Threatens To Fast Indefinitely From July 20 If Quota Not Granted By July 13 Midnight | Image: ANI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
23:24 IST, July 13th 2024