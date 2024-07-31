sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 14:13 IST, July 31st 2024

JD(S) Pulls Out of Foot March Over 'MUDA' Scam, in Setback to BJP in Karnataka

JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the MUDA

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the MUDA | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:12 IST, July 31st 2024