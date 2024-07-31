Published 14:13 IST, July 31st 2024
JD(S) Pulls Out of Foot March Over 'MUDA' Scam, in Setback to BJP in Karnataka
JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the MUDA
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the MUDA | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:12 IST, July 31st 2024