Published 13:04 IST, July 23rd 2024
JD(U) Welcomes Budget Announcements for Bihar, Says Will Help State Become 'Aatmanirbhar'
JD(U) welcomed Bihar-specific announcements in the Union Budget, asserting that these development measures will be a big step in making the state 'aatmanirbhar'
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nitish Kumar's Paty JD(U) appreciates the 'special financial assistance' for Bihar | Image: PTI
