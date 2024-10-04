sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kalkaji Stampede: Temple Authority To Check All Electrical Points Day After Boy Got Electrocuted

Published 22:51 IST, October 4th 2024

Kalkaji Stampede: Temple Authority To Check All Electrical Points Day After Boy Got Electrocuted

Kalkaji temple stampede: The temple authority issued directions for checking all electrical points a day after a boy got electrocuted before darshan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kalkaji Temple
Kalkaji Temple stampede: Temple authority issues directions for checking all electrical points | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:51 IST, October 4th 2024