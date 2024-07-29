Published 21:47 IST, July 29th 2024
Kanwariya Carries Statue Of PM Modi On Shoulders From Baghpat To Haridwar, Catches Eyeballs
Rupendra Tomara, a pathologist has travelled on foot all the way from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh to Haridwar with Modi's statue on his shoulders.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Kanwariya Carries Statue Of PM Modi On Shoulders From Baghpat To Haridwar, Catches Eyeballs | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:32 IST, July 29th 2024