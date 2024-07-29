sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:47 IST, July 29th 2024

Kanwariya Carries Statue Of PM Modi On Shoulders From Baghpat To Haridwar, Catches Eyeballs

Rupendra Tomara, a pathologist has travelled on foot all the way from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh to Haridwar with Modi's statue on his shoulders.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Image: X
  • 1 min read
21:32 IST, July 29th 2024