Bengaluru: Following the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath in Karnataka's Hubballi, another incident has surfaced, reportedly involving a girl attempting to end her relationship with a Muslim man from the area. The man, identified as Aftab, allegedly assaulted the girl when she sought to end their friendship. Aftab, who works as a fruit vendor, has been arrested by the police in connection with the assault on the girl.

According to police statements, the victim revealed that she was introduced to Aftab by another Muslim girl who was her classmate.

In her statement to the police, the girl said that Aftab had been persistently following her for a duration of two years, often presenting her with gifts concealed in bags and other items. Initially, she attempted to maintain a friendly rapport with him. However, following the tragic murder of Neha, she began to harbour suspicions regarding Aftab's motives. Consequently, she requested Aftab to sever all ties between them, citing her apprehensions.

She added “Aftab asked me to return all the gifts he had given me. When I went to return the gifts and asked him to end our friendship, he assaulted me. He hit me with a heavy object on my head in broad daylight on the street.”

“When bystanders witnessed the attack on me, they intervened and came to my aid. They pulled Aftab away from the scene,” she claimed.

The victim further complained to the police that Aftab had forcibly given her bags and other items as gifts. Additionally, she asserted that Aftab had exerted pressure on her to maintain the relationship against her will.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter.