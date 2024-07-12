sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:10 IST, July 12th 2024

Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Officers, Finds Assets Worth Rs 45 Crore

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids over 56 places across the state and found that 11 government officers own disproportionate assets worth Rs 45 Crore

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka Lokayukta, in an early morning operation, about 100 officials carried out simultaneous raids in nine districts against government officers | Image: PTI
