sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:32 IST, July 26th 2024

Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express Crew Suspended For Speed Violation in Mathura

The Agra Rail Division has suspended the crew of the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express for violating a speed restriction of 20 kmph in Mathura section and puttin

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express crew suspended for speed violation in Mathura
Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express crew suspended for speed violation in Mathura | Image: Indian Railways
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:32 IST, July 26th 2024