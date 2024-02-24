Kashmir Narco-Terror Case: NIA Attaches Property Of 4 Narcos Terror Smugglers

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: National Investigation Agency on Saturday attached the properties of four narco terror smugglers and their associates in twin districts of North Kashmir. Properties have been attached in Kupwara and Handwara in connection with Narco Terror module.

The property of those being attached was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), based across the border in Pakistan. The funds so generated were pumped for the furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir through a network of over-ground workers ( OGWs).

Advertisement

The case was initially registered in PS Handwara as case FIR no. 183/2020 dated 11.06.2020 wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted by the Police Naka party while coming from Baramullah to Handwara in his Hyundai Creta vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, cash amounting to Rs. 20,01,000/- and 2 Kgs of Heroin was recovered and seized. Further interrogation of Abdul Momin Peer-led to the recovery of 15 kgs of Heroin and cash amounting to Rs. 1.15 Crores. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU on 26.06.2020 and taken over the investigation.





Sources informed Republic that notices were served to these terrorists and their associates who are in different jails in Jammu, Doda and various parts of Kashmir earlier this week. This is part of the procedure in which notices are served to those whose properties are being attached.