Kashmir Records Highest July Temperatures in 25 Years Amid Heat Wave
According to the Met, Srinagar city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was the hottest July day since July 9, 1999, when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kashmir Records Highest July Temperatures in 25 Years Amid Heat Wave | Image: PTI (Representational)
