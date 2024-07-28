sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:06 IST, July 28th 2024

Kashmir Records Highest July Temperatures in 25 Years Amid Heat Wave

According to the Met, Srinagar city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was the hottest July day since July 9, 1999, when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
20:06 IST, July 28th 2024