Published 14:37 IST, July 12th 2024
Kerala CM Vijayan Welcomes First Cargo Ship at Vizhinjam Sea Port
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday formally welcomed the Chinese cargo vessel 'San Fernando' at the Vizhinjam International seaport.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The container ship from China berthed at Kerala's Vizhinjam Seaport on Thursday and marks the first arrival of such a vessel at India's largest transhipment port. | Image: PTI Photo
