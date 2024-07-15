sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:42 IST, July 15th 2024

Man Trapped in Kerala Hospital Lift for 48 Hours Rescued; Three Staff Members Suspended

A 59-year-old man was stuck inside a hospital lift for past two days has finally rescued on Monday morning after the lift was operated for routine work

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Screen Grab/Representative
12:14 IST, July 15th 2024