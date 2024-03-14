Advertisement

New Delhi: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'unconstitutional' and said that it will not be implemented in the state. "It is against citizens and bolsters communalism. The act will not be implemented in Kerala. We have said this before and we are saying it again. The government is committed to opposing this. We filed an original suit against CAA because of this.. right now CAA notification has been issued by the centre just before the elections are to be announced. This was done in a hurry by the centre", Vijayan said.

Moreover, the CM said," The Congress and its national president Mallikarjun Kharge were yet to comment on the recent notification of the CAA rules." Vijayan asserted that the only reaction from the Congress was that by Jairam Ramesh, party general secretary and in-charge of communications, questioning why the rules were hurriedly notified now more than four years after the legislation was passed by the Parliament.

Vijayan contended that despite the lack of support from the Congress, the Kerala government will neither bend nor keep silent on the CAA issue.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the President's assent, but there were protests in several parts of the country against it, with many opposition parties speaking out against the law, calling it "discriminatory". The Act grants citizenship to undocumented migrants of all religions -- except Muslims -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.