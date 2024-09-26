sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mumbai Rains | Coldplay Fever | US Elections | Middle-East Tensions | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Who is Mira Murati? CTO of ChatGPT's Creator OpenAI Who Has Quit After 6 Years

Published 11:04 IST, September 26th 2024

Who is Mira Murati? CTO of ChatGPT's Creator OpenAI Who Has Quit After 6 Years

Mira Murati is one of the prominent figures in the field of artificial intelligence, who recently resigned from the post of CTO at OpenAI

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mira Murati
Mira Murati is one of the prominent figures in the field of artificial intelligence, who recently resigned from the post of CTO at OpenAI | Image: Linkedin
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

10:51 IST, September 26th 2024