sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Watched Porn, Had Easy Access to Hospital, Says Report

Published 13:54 IST, August 11th 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Watched Porn, Had Easy Access to Hospital, Says Report

The accused who was hired as a 'civic volunteer' was sent to 14-day police custody under the charges of Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nya

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Police Thwart Alleged 26/11-Like Plot
Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Watched Porn, Had Easy Access to Hospital, Says Report | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:46 IST, August 11th 2024