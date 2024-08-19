Published 13:26 IST, August 19th 2024
Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case: ‘My Daughter was Cremated in Hurry,’ Claims Victim’s Father
Abhaya's father has expressed dissatisfaction with the Bengal government's handling of the case and also claimed that his daughter's body was cremated in haste.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata doctor rape case: ‘My daughter was cremated in hurry,’ claims victim’s father | Image: PTI
