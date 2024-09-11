sb.scorecardresearch
  Kolkata Doctors' Continue Protest After SC's Deadline Ends, Abhaya's Parents Join Them

Published 09:53 IST, September 11th 2024

Kolkata Doctors' Continue Protest After SC’s Deadline Ends, Abhaya's Parents Join Them

The West Bengal government had invited a delegation of 10 doctors to discuss their grievances with the Chief Minister, but the doctors refused the invitation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Doctors Refuse to Meet West Bengal CM Mamata, Overnight Protest Continues
Image: PTI
07:41 IST, September 11th 2024