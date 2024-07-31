Published 00:03 IST, July 31st 2024
Kolkata: Acropolis Mall to Reopen on August 3 After Closure Due to Fire
Acropolis Mall, a major shopping destination in south Kolkata, is set to reopen on August 3, after being closed for nearly one-and-a-half months due to a major fire.
Kolkata's Acropolis Mall to reopen on August 3 after closure due to fire | Image: ANI
00:03 IST, July 31st 2024