Published 00:03 IST, July 31st 2024

Kolkata: Acropolis Mall to Reopen on August 3 After Closure Due to Fire

Acropolis Mall, a major shopping destination in south Kolkata, is set to reopen on August 3, after being closed for nearly one-and-a-half months due to a major fire.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Acropolis Mall
Kolkata's Acropolis Mall to reopen on August 3 after closure due to fire | Image: ANI
