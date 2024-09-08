Published 00:05 IST, September 9th 2024
Mamata Govt On Blackfoot After TMC MP Threatens To Quit, Mega Protests On Kolkata Streets
Thousands of students, medics, people from all walks of life including rickshaw pullers, clay modellers protested against the Mamata government on Sunday.
Kolkata rocked by mega protests against RG Kar rape and murder case | Image: Republic, ANI
