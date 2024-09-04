sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:05 IST, September 4th 2024

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case Adjourned In Supreme Court Due To CJI Chandrachud’s Absence

The hearing in the case of Kolkata woman doctor who was raped and murdered has been adjourned as CJI Chandrachud will not hold the court on September 5.

Kolkata woman doctor rape-murder case adjourned in SC as CJI Chandrachud will not hold court on September 5
Kolkata woman doctor rape-murder case adjourned in SC as CJI Chandrachud will not hold court on September 5 | Image: PTI
